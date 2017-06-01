In honor of Scripps Spelling Bee, here are some sports names that drive me (and my editor) crazy

On Thursday night, 15 youngsters who are much smarter than most of us will face off in the finals of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. And while I wouldn't stand a chance in that competition, I could hang in there if instead of actual words, we were required to spell athletes names.

I remember interviewing for a job at ESPN back when I was in college, and in addition to several rounds of answering sports trivia questions, there was a written test. Part of that test involved a list of names and locations, some spelled correctly and others misspelled. What I had to do was decide which ones were incorrect and then provide the correct spelling instead.

Now, it's your turn.

I'm not going to make it quite that difficult – you'll have two choices, one of which will be spelled correctly – but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy. Below, you'll find 20 names (five of them are Philly-specific) that are incredibly hard to spell if you've never had to write them before. Most of these, I now know by heart, likely after learning the hard way.

But I can tell you that there is one of these that I will never get correct. Never have. Never will.

All I can say is, good luck. You're going to need it.

PART I: AROUND THE WORLD

Pick the correct spelling.

1.

a) Dwayne Wade

OR

b) Dwyane Wade

2.

a) Matt Szczur

OR

b) Matt Sczcur

3.

a) Ikponwosa Igbinosun

OR

b) Ikponmwosa Igbinosun

4.

a) Michael Hoomanawanui

OR

b) Michael Hoomanawani

5.

a) Giannis Antetokounmpo

OR

b) Giannis Antekotounmpo

6.

a) Adeiny Hechavarria

OR

b) Adeiny Hechavaria

7.

a) Erisbel Arrubarena

OR

b) Erisbel Arruebarrena

8.

a) Mike Kzryzewski

OR

b) Mike Krzyzewski

9.

a) Dustin Byfuglien

OR

b) Dustin Bufyglien

10.

a) Sokratis Papastopoulos

OR

b) Sokratis Papastathopoulos

11.

a) Marc Rzepczynski

OR

b) Marc Rzepchinski

12.

a) Jeff Samardzija

OR

b) Jeff Smardzija

13.

a) Ben Rothelisberger

OR

b) Ben Roethlisberger

14.

a) Niklas Hjalmarsson

OR

b) Niklas Jhalmarsson

15.

a) Kirk Neuwenheis

OR

b) Kirk Nieuwenhuis

PART II: PHILLY-SPECIFIC PLAYERS

Pick the correct spelling.

16.

a) Timothé Luwawu-Cabbarot

OR

b) Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot

17.

a) Jerad Eickhoff

OR

b) Jared Eickoff

18.

a) Halaapoulivati Vaitai

OR

b) Halapoulivaati Vaitai

19.

a) Shayne Ghostisbere

OR

b) Shayne Gostisbehere

20.

a) Valtteri Filppula

OR

b) Valteri Flippula

How did you do? Check your answers below...

By the way, Nos. 2 and 8 are the ones that always get me.

ANSWER KEY: b, a, b, a, a, a, b, b, a, b, a, a, b, a, b, b, a, b, b, a

