June 01, 2017

In honor of Scripps Spelling Bee, here are some sports names that drive me (and my editor) crazy

By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

On Thursday night, 15 youngsters who are much smarter than most of us will face off in the finals of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. And while I wouldn't stand a chance in that competition, I could hang in there if instead of actual words, we were required to spell athletes names.

I remember interviewing for a job at ESPN back when I was in college, and in addition to several rounds of answering sports trivia questions, there was a written test. Part of that test involved a list of names and locations, some spelled correctly and others misspelled. What I had to do was decide which ones were incorrect and then provide the correct spelling instead. 

Now, it's your turn.

I'm not going to make it quite that difficult – you'll have two choices, one of which will be spelled correctly – but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy. Below, you'll find 20 names (five of them are Philly-specific) that are incredibly hard to spell if you've never had to write them before. Most of these, I now know by heart, likely after learning the hard way. 

But I can tell you that there is one of these that I will never get correct. Never have. Never will.

All I can say is, good luck. You're going to need it.

PART I: AROUND THE WORLD
Pick the correct spelling.

1.
a) Dwayne Wade
OR
b) Dwyane Wade

2.
a) Matt Szczur
OR
b) Matt Sczcur

3.
a) Ikponwosa Igbinosun
OR
b) Ikponmwosa Igbinosun

4.
a) Michael Hoomanawanui
OR
b) Michael Hoomanawani

5.
a) Giannis Antetokounmpo
OR
b) Giannis Antekotounmpo 

6.
a) Adeiny Hechavarria
OR
b) Adeiny Hechavaria 

7.
a) Erisbel Arrubarena
OR
b) Erisbel Arruebarrena

8.
a) Mike Kzryzewski
OR
b) Mike Krzyzewski 

9.
a) Dustin Byfuglien
OR
b) Dustin Bufyglien 

10.
a) Sokratis Papastopoulos
OR
b) Sokratis Papastathopoulos 

11.
a) Marc Rzepczynski
OR
b) Marc Rzepchinski 

12.
a) Jeff Samardzija
OR
b) Jeff Smardzija

13.
a) Ben Rothelisberger
OR
b) Ben Roethlisberger 

14.
a) Niklas Hjalmarsson
OR
b) Niklas Jhalmarsson 

15.
a) Kirk Neuwenheis
OR
b) Kirk Nieuwenhuis

PART II: PHILLY-SPECIFIC PLAYERS
Pick the correct spelling.

16.
a) Timothé Luwawu-Cabbarot
OR
b) Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot

17.
a) Jerad Eickhoff
OR
b) Jared Eickoff

18.
a) Halaapoulivati Vaitai
OR
b) Halapoulivaati Vaitai

19.
a) Shayne Ghostisbere
OR
b) Shayne Gostisbehere

20.
a) Valtteri Filppula
OR
b) Valteri Flippula 

How did you do? Check your answers below... 

By the way, Nos. 2 and 8 are the ones that always get me.

ANSWER KEY: b, a, b, a, a, a, b, b, a, b, a, a, b, a, b, b, a, b, b, a

