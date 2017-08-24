Hospitals Children
Hospital Stock Photo sudok1/iStock

.

August 24, 2017

Pennsylvania hospital cited in death of boy placed under heating blanket

Hospitals Children Hershey Pennsylvania Associated Press
By Associated Press

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Health Department has cited a Pennsylvania hospital in the death of a 6-year-old boy whose temperature topped 107 degrees (41.7 Celsius) while he was under a special heating blanket.

The state Health Department says that there are no records that the boy's temperature was taken during a 10-hour period and that the Penn State Hershey Medical Center didn't report the "serious event" until 77 days later. 

Such incidents are supposed to be reported within 24 hours.

The hospital says the boy had "ongoing, complex and life-limiting health issues" when he was brought to the hospital in January with a below-normal temperature. 

He was put under a special blanket that forces warm air onto patients to raise their temperature.

The hospital says it is also investigating the death.

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_17236019408384.jpg

Rhys Hoskins asks unselfish question, then annihilates baseball, continues setting Phillies records

Social Media

Frank Rizzo

Italian Market Facebook apologizes to Helen Gym after posting emotional call for resignation

Free Food

waffle

Here's how to score free waffles in Philly today, National Waffle Day

Military

Raven Rock

Here's the gigantic, not-so-secret Pennsylvania bunker 'where nuclear war in the U.S. would begin'

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.