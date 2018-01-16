Houshmand’s Hazardous Hot Sauce Cook-Off coming to N.J. restaurant

Landmark Americana in Glassboro, N.J. and Rowan University have teamed up to host a cooking competition at the restaurant on Monday, Jan. 22.

The competition will feature Houshmand's Hazardous Hot Sauce as the key ingredient, in honor of National Hot Sauce Day.

Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand launched sales of his hot sauce in October 2017, with the goal of raising money for students. All proceeds go to the Rowan University Student Scholarship Fund.

Competitors can make drinks, appetizers, entrées, side dishes or desserts, so long as they use the spicy sauce.

Their culinary creations will be judged by a panel, including Houshmand and Landmark Americana co-owner Dave Goldman, at the event.

Hot sauce enthusiasts are welcome to watch the judging, and might pick up a few new recipes while there.

Monday, Jan. 22

7-9 p.m. | Free to attend

Landmark Americana

1 Mullica Hill Road, Glassboro, N.J. 08028

