January 04, 2018

How a young metal head made the famous kid's toon Gustafer Yellowgold

Singer-songwriter Morgan Taylor struck gold by combining music, art and comedy

091417_CondranHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Ed Condran
PhillyVoice Contributor
Musicians Interviews
Gustafer Yellowgold Courtesy of Mayers Consulting/for PhillyVoice

Gustafer Yellowgold appears Saturday, Jan. 6 at World Cafe Live in West Philly.

Mixing music and fantasy has been like combining peanut butter and chocolate for Morgan Taylor, who brings Gustafer Yellowgold back to Philly this weekend. 

It’s difficult to imagine Taylor, the gentle singer-songwriter and illustrator behind Gustafer Yellowgold, opening for the hard drinking, rough-hewn independent rockers Guided By Voices.

RELATED READS: Dark Star Orchestra has outdistanced the Dead in concerts | Growing up, Shawn Wayans fetched coffee at 5 a.m. | She put the 'Connie' into Connie’s Ric Rac

“But that’s how it all started for me,” Taylor said while calling from New York. 

“My first show was opening for Guided By Voices back in my hometown.”

Taylor grew up in the indie rock hotbed of Dayton, Ohio, which is also where the Breeders and the Brainiacs came of age.

“Dayton is one of the most inspiring cities for a musician in this country,” Taylor said. 

“There is so much going on. If you stop by and check it out, you’ll see that there’s always creative people doing different things in my hometown.”

No one in Dayton or the rest of the country is creating anything quite like what Taylor has conjured with Gustafer Yellowgold. The fictional character is a friendly alien, who left the sun for the earth and is compelled to explore. The quirky material has earned Taylor a Grammy nomination.

“Creating Gustafer Yellowgold has been so good for me on a variety of levels,” Taylor said. 

“I started out by drawing Spiderman when I was a kid. But when I became a teenager, I got into music and I started playing in bands and writing songs.”

Taylor melded music and art by creating Gustafer Yellowgold 15 years ago. 

“This was like many stories you hear from the artistic world,” he said. 

“It just happened and it was the perfect storm. I love writing catchy songs, making people laugh and drawing. I’m able to use all of my talents courtesy of Gustafer Yellowgold.”

NoneCourtesy of Mayers Consulting/for PhillyVoice

“Creating Gustafer Yellowgold has been so good for me on a variety of levels,” Taylor said.

What has made the project work so well for Taylor is that parents are as interested in Gustafer Yellowgold as their children. They watch Taylor sing as his illustrations flash behind him on a giant screen during his shows.

“It’s been so important that adults like this as well,” Taylor said. 

“The last thing I want is for the parents to be bored by this. If they didn’t care, I wouldn’t be playing places like World Cafe Live, even if their children were transfixed."

Philadelphia has been one of the better markets for Gustafer Yellowgold. 

“People in Philly really seem to like the concept,” he said. 

“I also get an incredible boost from WXPN. That station has given me so much support since the start of this. Some of my favorite shows I ever did were in Philadelphia.”

It all started as a live performer for Taylor by opening for Guided By Voices, but the seeds of his musical creativity go back to his childhood, when he discovered Kiss. 

“I was obsessed with Kiss since I was 9,” Taylor said. 

“Kiss combined fantasy and music just like David Bowie did. That always stayed with me. It was cool opening up for Guided By Voices, but when I look at it, Kiss had such a massive impact on me. You don’t see many recording artists combine music and fantasy. If only everyone knew how much fun it is to combine those elements.”

Gustafer Yellowgold appears Saturday, Jan. 6 at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia. Tickets are $10.05. Show time is 11 a.m. 

091417_CondranHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Ed Condran
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Musicians Interviews Philadelphia Cartoons World Cafe Live Children Playing Entertainment Odd News

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools to close again Friday
Carroll - Snow Dogs

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
010418EaglesFans

Food & Drink

Where to find snow day specials in Philly
Carroll - Snow

Medical Marijuana

Unclear how Sessions' decision will affect Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program
Jeff Sessions

Sixers

Five observations from Sixers vs. Spurs
010317-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Ask Hickey

Ask Hickey: Can you hunt in Philly's Hunting Park?
01042018_Hunting_Park_GE

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.