How to make a watermelon mojito at home

In honor of National Watermelon Day, celebrated Aug. 3, True Food Kitchen's beverage director Jon Augustin shared a recipe for a watermelon mojito with PhillyVoice.

The summery drink is refreshing and simple to make at home. Plus, it's full of fresh ingredients, an important focus for the restaurant.

Recipe for True Food Kitchen's Watermelon Mojito:

0.75 oz. of lime juice

0.75 oz. of simple syrup

0.5 oz. of pineapple juice

2 ozs. of watermelon juice

4 pieces of mint leaves

1.5 ozs. of lime rum

Combine all ingredients in shaker. Shake vigorously and then add soda. Finish by straining over ice.

To make your own lime rum, add 20 g of lime peel per 750 ml oz of your rum of choice and allow the mixture to infuse for 24 hours.

True Food Kitchen, a new restaurant at the King of Prussia Mall, is seasonally inspired and health-driven.

It was co-founded by Dr. Andrew Weil, an integrative medicine expert, and Sam Fox, an eight-time James Beard Award nominee for "Restaurateur of the Year."

The restaurant’s menu is rooted in the principles of Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet and caters to nearly every food preference, with a variety of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan offerings.

True Food Kitchen is located at 239 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia, PA.