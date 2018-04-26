April 26, 2018

New study pinpoints how much Philly rents would inflate with Amazon HQ2

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Amazon Rent
jeff bezos amazon Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool/USA TODAY NETWORK

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is seen at a meeting of technology leaders in the Trump Organization conference room in December 2016.

A new report is trying to help cities prophesize what being home to Amazon’s HQ2 could mean for its residents’ economy – namely, their rent.

A new study from Zillow published Thursday is not the first to quantify the inflation of the cost of living that could come hand-in-hand with a new Amazon location – we covered Apartment List’s study last year. Created with the updated HQ2 Top 20 finalists in mind, though, Zillow’s report pinpoints Nashville as the contender at risk of the most extreme rent hikes.

Philadelphia is at risk of among the lowest rent hikes of the final 20 contenders, though building Amazon here would still hike up rent at nearly double the rate prices are projected to go up without Amazon.


The research identifies the median rent in Philadelphia as $1,579. Without Amazon, prices are projected to increase at a rate of 0.4 percent. Throw Amazon into the mix and the projection goes up another 0.4 percentage points. That means, instead of median rent going up by $71 over a year, it could jump closer to an added $138.

Nashville, by comparison, would jump a projected 2.4 percentage points, followed closely by Denver, with 2.3 percentage points.

Atlanta, which has been rumored as the frontrunner for the new location since the beginning, would see a moderate rent increase on par with that of Philadelphia’s.

To compile the rankings, Zillow looked at rent data from its own Zillow Rent Index, data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Job-to-Job Flow data set, and metro employment data from the Bureau’s Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.

Read more about Zillow’s methodology and check out the full study here.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Amazon Rent Philadelphia Housing Reports Zillow Rents Census Jobs

Just In

Must Read

Feuds

It's one angry man versus his angry neighbors in Yorktown
02262018_Yorktown_controversy

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first-round 2018 NFL Mock Draft
042518RogerGoodell

Food

Of all Philly foods, what would you miss most?
Philly Pretzel Factory Single Pretzel

Movies

Your ultimate guide to free outdoor movie screenings in Philly
Movies in Clark Park

Courts

Family sues Upper Dublin School District, alleging discrimination against disabled son
04262018_Sandy_Run_MS.jpg

Sixers

Joel Embiid's Game 5 performance should scare any future playoff opponent
042518-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.