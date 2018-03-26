Howie Roseman clearly open to trading Nick Foles, wants a strong return (obviously)

If you follow the Philadelphia Eagles closely, you already know the arguments for and against trading Nick Foles, so we won't rehash all of that. If you're new to that discussion, you can catch up here.

As for whether or not the Eagles would pull the trigger on dealing the Super Bowl MVP, it is clear the Eagles are more than willing to deal him, though (obviously) it will have to be at the right price.

"He's still on the team because he's an incredibly valuable player to the Philadelphia Eagles," said Howie Roseman. "When you talk about that position, and what's going on, as you've seen in the free agent market, you've seen it the trade market.

"We're in the business of making sure we get the right value for the player. What our value is for the player is going to stick. We make those decisions before we get into the time period where you can make moves, not just on Nick but on other players on the team. We feel very confident about what his value is to our football team and throughout the rest of the league. There is obviously interest in Nick Foles because Nick Foles has been tremendously productive in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform."

When asked about the potential trade of Foles, it's always telling when the answer isn't something similar to, "Trade Foles?!?! What?!? Get out of here!" Clearly the Eagles would trade Foles for the right offer, and according to Roseman, the "right offer" is an expensive one.

"When you talk about certain rounds (in the draft), there's a percentage of hitting on guys," Roseman explained. "We know what we have (in Foles). That allows us the ability to feel very good about the most important position on sports. And so for us to get rid of something like that, that's going to be a high price tag."

Prior to the start of free agency, we identified five teams as the most likely landing spots for Foles in a trade scenario. Four of those five teams signed veteran quarterbacks, and the fifth traded up in the draft, signaling that they are targeting a rookie quarterback. For now, it appears as though the Foles trade market is dry.

Of course, that does not mean that quarterback suitors won't emerge at some point this offseason, as one did prior to the 2016 season when the Eagles dealt Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings for first- and fourth-round picks after starter Teddy Bridgewater was lost for the season with a gruesome leg injury.

Roseman acknowledged, as we all already know, that post-trading deadline aside, the Eagles are willing to wheel and deal at any time.

"We're going to do what's in the best interests of the Eagles," he said. "I don't want it to be just about Nick, but anything that can make us better at any time of the year we have to look at it."

Translation: "Hey NFL, Nick Foles is for sale, but make a better offer."

