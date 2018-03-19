That huge downed tree along Kelly Drive will soon be removed

There is some good news and some bad news about that huge downed tree that – while reportedly secured in place – looks as if it could fall onto Kelly Drive from the hill leading to Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The bad? It’s still there.

The somewhat bad? According to a public service announcement via Facebook from Laurel Hill Cemetery, the riverside roadway will be closed to northbound traffic for a few hours Saturday morning to ensure its safe removal.

The moral of the story? Make your way to Martin Luther King Drive or hop on Hunting Park Drive to Henry Avenue to avoid the area starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. If all goes according to plan, and yet another expected storm doesn't interfere, the lanes will be reopened by 11 a.m.