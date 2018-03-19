March 19, 2018

That huge downed tree along Kelly Drive will soon be removed

A section of roadway along the Schuylkill River will be closed Saturday morning

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Trees Traffic
Carroll - Sketchy Tree on Kelly Drive Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An uprooted tree appears to rest precariously on a corner wall at Laurel Hill Cemetery along Kelly Drive on Tuesday, March 3, 2018. In reality, the tree is tethered to prevent if from falling into the busy roadway, said a cemetery spokeswoman.

There is some good news and some bad news about that huge downed tree that – while reportedly secured in place – looks as if it could fall onto Kelly Drive from the hill leading to Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The bad? It’s still there.

The somewhat bad? According to a public service announcement via Facebook from Laurel Hill Cemetery, the riverside roadway will be closed to northbound traffic for a few hours Saturday morning to ensure its safe removal.

The moral of the story? Make your way to Martin Luther King Drive or hop on Hunting Park Drive to Henry Avenue to avoid the area starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. If all goes according to plan, and yet another expected storm doesn't interfere, the lanes will be reopened by 11 a.m.

