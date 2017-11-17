Huge fire breaks out at Chester County senior living community

WEST CHESTER — A huge fire has broken out at a senior living community in Chester County.

The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community at 700 N. Franklin St. in West Chester.

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents outside into the cold. Established in 1893, the facility has about 100 beds. It is located in a neighborhood.



WPVI-TV/via AP In this image taken from video, residents of the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, Pa., gather in the street after a huge fire struck the facility on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The blaze quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents outside into the cold.

News helicopter video shows dozens of residents lining up along the street, wrapped in blankets. Many are in wheelchairs.



Emergency crews are transporting people from the scene. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.