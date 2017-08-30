Hurricane Harvey Animals
08292017_Hurricane_Harvey_impact_AP Eric Gay/AP

Sam Speights tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs and surveying the damage to his home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after he lost his roof and back wall.

August 30, 2017

Displaced animals land in N.J. shelters, escaping aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey Animals Philadelphia Shelters New Jersey Animal Rescue Dogs Pets
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Momentum is building for local ways Philly and the tri-state area can help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston from Kevin Hart's support challenge to the numerous nearby organizations calling for collections and donations.

The efforts expand to the four-legged victims of the hurricane, as well, with at least 100 dogs arriving in New Jersey after being evacuated from Texas’ storm-ridden areas because animal shelters there are already at capacity.

The St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, Morris County, has made space for the displaced animals, where they will later be dispersed to 15 sister shelters in the area. While in New Jersey, the pets will be fed and cared for, but the ultimate goal is to return the dogs back to their homes.

“We want to be able to connect them back to their families after the hurricane,” Debra Miller, director of marketing and events at St. Hubert’s, said to NJ.com

“We’re the hub for these animals, so they come here. We have so many places we deal with, sister shelters. We have room.”

NJ.com noted that animals also will be placed in shelters throughout Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Delaware, New York, and Canada.

Though specific numbers on the displaced pet are still unclear, CBS News reported that Hurricane Katrina resulted in an estimated 600,000 killed or stranded animals. The shelter precautions, even far across the country, are set to minimize the possibility of that loss during Hurricane Harvey.

For more information on how to help displaced animals near you, visit the Humane Society of the United States.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Development

05_082317_Glassboro_Carroll.jpg

How a sleepy South Jersey borough was made into a thriving college town

Obituaries

08292017_Ron_Previte_Panel

Ron Previte, the former mobster who brought down three crime bosses, dies at 73

Eagles

082817JonDorenbos

Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.