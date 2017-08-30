Displaced animals land in N.J. shelters, escaping aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Momentum is building for local ways Philly and the tri-state area can help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston from Kevin Hart's support challenge to the numerous nearby organizations calling for collections and donations.

The efforts expand to the four-legged victims of the hurricane, as well, with at least 100 dogs arriving in New Jersey after being evacuated from Texas’ storm-ridden areas because animal shelters there are already at capacity.



The St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, Morris County, has made space for the displaced animals, where they will later be dispersed to 15 sister shelters in the area. While in New Jersey, the pets will be fed and cared for, but the ultimate goal is to return the dogs back to their homes.

“We want to be able to connect them back to their families after the hurricane,” Debra Miller, director of marketing and events at St. Hubert’s, said to NJ.com.



“We’re the hub for these animals, so they come here. We have so many places we deal with, sister shelters. We have room.”

NJ.com noted that animals also will be placed in shelters throughout Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Delaware, New York, and Canada.

Though specific numbers on the displaced pet are still unclear, CBS News reported that Hurricane Katrina resulted in an estimated 600,000 killed or stranded animals. The shelter precautions, even far across the country, are set to minimize the possibility of that loss during Hurricane Harvey.

For more information on how to help displaced animals near you, visit the Humane Society of the United States.