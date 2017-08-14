Food & Drink Barbecue
Tired Hands J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

Tired Hands Brewing Co., a Belgo-French cafe and brewery, has won some of the world’s most prestigious awards, including second place in ratebeer.com’s ranking of the best new breweries on Earth. Located just outside of Philadelphia in Ardmore, Tired Hands serves up house-made bread fermented with ale yeast, house-brined and pickled snacks and locally sourced cheeses, charcuterie and produce all selected to complement its small-batch beers.

August 14, 2017

Tired Hands to release new beer at Hungry Pigeon party

Event will feature beer and barbecue fare

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Hungry Pigeon is hosting a party with Tired Hands Brewing Co. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

There will be barbecue fare from the brewery's chef Billy Braun and an exclusive release of Weightless Sun Angels, which is an India oat Kölsch with peach.

Other Tired Hands brews will be available at the party, too. Guests can sip on Screens, Handbier, Helles Other People and Saisonhands.

As for food, there will be steamed hard-shell crabs, pork shoulder sandwiches, key lime pie and more summery dishes. View the full menu here.

All food & drink will be pay-as-you-go.

Hungry Pigeon and Tired Hands Barbecue

Wednesday, Aug. 16
Beginning at 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Hungry Pigeon
743 S. Fourth St.

