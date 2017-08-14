Tired Hands to release new beer at Hungry Pigeon party

Hungry Pigeon is hosting a party with Tired Hands Brewing Co. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

There will be barbecue fare from the brewery's chef Billy Braun and an exclusive release of Weightless Sun Angels, which is an India oat Kölsch with peach.



Other Tired Hands brews will be available at the party, too. Guests can sip on Screens, Handbier, Helles Other People and Saisonhands.

As for food, there will be steamed hard-shell crabs, pork shoulder sandwiches, key lime pie and more summery dishes. View the full menu here.

All food & drink will be pay-as-you-go.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Beginning at 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Hungry Pigeon

743 S. Fourth St.

