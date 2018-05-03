May 03, 2018

Hysterical Philly woman gets $20,000 from idol Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Philanthropy
Ellen Philly Family The Ellen Show/YouTube

Amber Connally and her family get a big surprise on "The Ellen Show" on May 3, 2018.

If you want to improve your mood, watching "The Ellen Show" is scientifically proven to be an effective antidepressant.

For years, DeGeneres has interviewed a mix of celebrities and regular people, often partnering with various organizations to finally support the causes that are important to her.

Earlier this year, DeGeneres helped launch the career of Temple University student Kalen Allen, who became an overnight YouTube star for his quirky food reviews. Ellen offered him a platform to continue making his videos.

On Thursday, Ellen took her philanthropy a major step forward for a superfan from Philadelphia.

When we say superfan, we mean someone who's so in love with Ellen that she literally cannot talk through her tears of joy.

That's Amber Connolly, who traveled to see the live show for the first time after writing DeGeneres a letter expressing her admiration. Connolly explained that she's the daughter of a single mom who's a social worker in Philadelphia and has three other siblings.

To Amber's surprise, her family traveled along to Burbank to join her there. Ellen, partnering with Walmart, had a big surprise for them — to the tune of $20,000.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Philanthropy Philadelphia Ellen DeGeneres Families

Just In

Must Read

Parks and Recreation

After a surge in crime, police have shut down Graffiti Pier
Carroll - Graffiti in Philadelphia

Sixers

Sixers legend Julius Erving: Tatum probably should've been No. 1 pick over Fultz
050318-JaysonTatum-USAToday

Restaurants

Philly restaurant lands on Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 'Hot List'
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these food and drink specials
Tacos

Police

Couple found dead in Bucks County home were murdered, police say
05022018_Kitty_Knight_murders_GM

Eagles

Eagles sign wide receiver Markus Wheaton
050218MarkusWheaton

Escapes

Limited - Fort Myers & Sanibel

$79 & up -- Spring & Summer Hotel Deals in Fort Myers & Sanibe

 **
Limited - Australian Outback

$2495 & up -- Australian Outback & Great Barrier Reef 8-Night Escape

 *
Limited - Washington DC Area

$99 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Summer Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.