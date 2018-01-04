January 04, 2018

Ice lounge and ‘boozy' escape rooms coming to new Rittenhouse lounge

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Nightlife Openings
Clubhouse Philadelphia opens January 26, 2018.

A sprawling 10,000-ft. sports lounge is opening in Rittenhouse this month, with dozens of televisions, two fully stocked bars, and…Titanic-themed escape rooms?

The place is Clubhouse Sports Lounge, and its themed escape rooms aren't even the most unique thing about it. Well-fitting with its January opening date, Clubhouse claims to offer the one and only “ice lounge” in the entire city of Philadelphia. 

The space takes inspiration from similar Siberian lounges, offering guests the chance to step inside a the 200-sq. ft. Malinalli Room to find ice walls, ceilings, and furniture, plus ice sculptures, and taste very chilled liquor. Hopefully, the booze will be enough to warm you, but you’ll also get a faux fur coat and gloves to wear inside, too.

Clubhouse will be offering two escape room experiences: “Escape the Titanic” and “Casino Heist,” both promising a “boozy” take on the activity.

Outside the ice cube and escape rooms, you can expect two full-service bars, 32 TV screens, retro video games, and two pool tables.

“We have been in this business for a decade now and want to give customers visiting our city and Philadelphians alike something different and exciting to experience,” Mark Marek, Managing Partner of Clubhouse, said in a statement.

“We offer versatility throughout our concept for guests to build their own experience each time they come – whether that’s enjoying a sports game on our big-screens after work, having a team outing in one of our escape rooms during work, or joining friends for the chill of their life in our Malinalli 'ice lounge.'" 

After Clubhouse opens to the public Friday, Jan. 26, Clubhouse will be open seven days a week, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Marielle Mondon
