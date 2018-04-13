April 13, 2018

If he fires Mueller or Rosenstein, Trump can expect quick reaction in Philly

By PhillyVoice staff
Protests Politics
04132018_Rod_Rosenstein_USAT Jarrad Henderson/USA TODAY

Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general for the U.S. Justice Department, answers questions during a March 12, 2018 interview. Speculation was heating up Friday at it's only a matter of time until Rosenstein is fired by President Trump.

The chatter ramped up Friday that it's only a matter of time until Trump fires Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general for the Justice Department.

Rosenstein, of course, is the Philadelphia native and Penn graduate who appointed (and now oversees) special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate ties between Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

As that investigation heats up – Trump attorney Michael Cohen's law office and home was raided by the FBI earlier this week – so has speculation that Trump will fire Rosenstein, who would be the top official at Justice with authority to fire Mueller. But Rosenstein has made it clear he will not fire Mueller.

Hypothetically, to stop the momentum of the Russia investigation, Trump could fire Rosenstein and ask the next Justice official in charge to do the dirty deed, and keep firing people until somebody agrees. (There is much disagreement about whether Trump could lawfully do it himself.)

Meanwhile, Democrats and a number of Republicans in Congress have warned the White House not to dismiss Rosenstein or Mueller.

Such a move can be guaranteed to spark nearly immediate protest in Philadelphia and across the nation.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat from Northeast Philadelphia, indicated a Rosenstein firing would trigger an immediate article of impeachment in the House. He could expect to have many supporters.

Meanwhile, a coalition of activists, unions and policy organizations, including MoveUp.org, has a rapid response plan in place at the first sign of a pink slip (or Trump tweet?) for Mueller or Rosenstein. Some 800 protests have been scheduled.

In the Philadelphia area, protests would kick into action within hours of a firing at these locations. (In general, if such news breaks before 2 p.m. local time, then protests will launch at 5 p.m. local time, MoveOn.org said. If a firing is made public after 2 p.m., then protests would beging at noon local time on the next day.)

• Thomas Paine Plaza, Center City Philadelphia

• Office of state Rep. Madeleine Dean, Abington

• Office of U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, Cherry Hill

• Outside the Old Gloucester County Courthouse, Woodbury

• Outside the Montgomery County Courthouse, Norristown

• Outside the Delaware County Courthouse, Media

• Office of U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, Marlton

• Chester County District Justice building, Chesterbrook

• Office of U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Langhorne

• Bucks County Courthouse, Doylestown

More than 300,000 people have RSVPed for one of the potential protests.

For addresses and more information about the protests, go here.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Protests Politics Philadelphia White House Donald Trump U.S. Justice Department Brendan Boyle

Just In

Must Read

Witchcraft

Are witches and their descendants offended when politicians use the term 'witch hunt'?
Witches

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
041218DerriusGuice

Food & Drink

Here's your chance to watch the sunset from Bok before rooftop officially opens
Bok Bar view

Recreation

This is when you can start ziplining in Fairmount Park
071717_Treetopquest

Sixers

The 2017-18 NBA awards ballot, with analysis on races involving Sixers players and coach
041218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Business

Here's where the next Wawa stores will open in Philadelphia
South Street new wawa

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.