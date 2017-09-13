Images of despair: Irma victims try to pick up the pieces

Photographers with the Associated Press have been documenting the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Florida since Monday. Here are their images:

David Goldman/AP An argument breaks out among customers waiting in line for a Costco store to open for the first time since Hurricane Irma passed through in Miramar Lakes, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

David Goldman/AP Don Jordan, from left, Lisa Jordan and Pat Lamke struggle to load a generator they just bought at a Costco store as it opened for the first time since Hurricane Irma passed through in Miromar Lakes, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

David Goldman/AP Nineve Desronvil, 20, left, and her brother Jeffrey 8, wade through their flooded street trying to catch fish in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

John Raoux/AP Joseph Dupvis III stacks items off the floor in his parents water-logged apartment on the St. John's River in Jacksonville, Fla. in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

David Goldman/AP Rob Brehm cleans up debris from his home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Goodland, Fla., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

David Goldman/AP Alfonso Jose pulls his son Alfonso Jr., 2, in a cooler with his wife Cristina Ventura as they wade through their flooded street to reach an open convenience store in the wake of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

David Goldman/AP The remains of a house destroyed by Hurricane Irma are seen in Goodland, Fla., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

David Goldman/AP Boats sit damaged at a marina after Hurricane Irma hit Goodland, Fla., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

Gerald Herbert/AP Cherie Ethier sits in her mobile home with her pets surrounded by floodwater, in the Marco Naples RV Resort in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in Naples, Fla., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

David Goldman/AP A worker is silhouetted against the setting sun as he works on a power line in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Florida officials say crews are restoring power across the state, but 9.5 million people remain without electricity. State Emergency Management Center officials say they restored power to 1.7 million homes and businesses on Tuesday.

Jason Dearen/AP Donald Garner, 57, surveys the wreckage of another houseboat from the roof of his in Lower Matecumbe Key, Fla., on Tuesday Sept. 12, 2017. Garner had tied his boat, which he lives on, to the mangroves to help gird it against Hurricane Irma's wrath. The boat sustained minor damage, but some others in his small community didn't fare as well.

Chris O'Meara/AP A man, who refused to be identified, pushes a canoe through water from the Alafia River on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Lithia, Fla. A storm surge from Hurricane Irma pushed water into the low-lying area.

John Raoux/AP Amber Narbett checks on flooding in her yard in the San Marco area of Jacksonville, Fla. in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

David Goldman/AP Children's bicycles are flooded outside a home as Ezequiel Cruz retrieves belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

John Raoux/AP Marlene Sulkers, left, is escorted by her granddaughter Rachel Sulkers as they evacuate from Rachel's residence in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in Jacksonville, Fla. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Marlene Sulkers came from Ft. Myers to Jacksonville trying to get away from the storm.

Matt McClain / The Washington Post / Pool/via AP Damaged sail boats are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in the Florida Keys.

Wilfredo Lee/AP A police officer directs motorists at a checkpoint as Florida Keys residents return to their homes in the upper keys on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Florida City, Fla.

Wilfredo Lee/AP A sign outside a home where a family rode out Hurricane Irma is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla., in the Florida Keys.

Wilfredo Lee/AP The entrance to the Driftwood Trailer Park is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Tavernier, Fla., in the Florida Keys.

John Bazemore/AP John Duke tries to figure out how to salvage his flooded vehicle in the wake Hurricane Irma on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla.







