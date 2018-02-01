February 01, 2018

In Minnesota mega-mall, Eagles gear is relegated to the back of the shelves

Joseph Santoliquito
By Joseph Santoliquito
PhillyVoice Contributor
Eagles NFL
020118_mall1_js Joseph Santoliquito/for PhillyVoice

Clearly, they're still sore in Minnesota about the butt-whooping the Eagles handed the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Mall of America is a wonderful place, especially if you’re a sports fanatic junkie who’s heavily into jerseys, caps, or any kind of sports collectible. There are Minnesota themed memorabilia shops, filled with rarities like sweet, old-school Minnesota North Stars’ and Hartford Whalers’ jerseys and old-school NFL jerseys, with the fluorescent orange John Elway No. 7. 

It’s enough to make a sports nut’s head explode.

But if you’re visiting here from Philadelphia to see the Super Bowl, you better look a little harder for any Eagles’ stuff or be willing to go deep into some of these shops.

Featured prominently in almost most of the sports stores are, as you can guess, New England Patriots’ gear. You name it, jerseys, hats, thermoses, T-shirts, etc.

As 97.5 host Mike Missanelli and I found it, not too many of these places have Eagles’ gear featured prominently in their storefronts. Missanelli was looking for a T-shirt when a store manager directed him to the many Eagles’ shirts hanging in the back, a few feet behind the Patriots’ gear up front.

When Missanelli asked why the Patriots’ stuff was up front, and the Eagles stuff was in the back, the manager answered him with, “see, we have Eagles’ stuff.” To which Missanelli replied, “Yeah, in the back, with all of the other Eagles stuff, I noticed.”

It wasn’t just a one-shop deal. Walking around the mall you consciously notice the conspicuous absence of featured Eagles’ gear placed up front.

When this “coincidence” was mentioned in passing to a mall cop, he replied, “Can you blame them? Some people around here won’t let go. You beat us on the field and beat our fans on the way out."

Joseph Santoliquito

Joseph Santoliquito
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Eagles NFL Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl LII

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's Super Bowl LII pick
USATSI_10579241.jpg

Families

Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief
Gianna Demedio

Gallery

Photos: The sober 6 a.m. rave/yoga sesh known as Daybreaker
Carroll - Daybreaker morning party

Super Bowl LII

A beer lover's road trip to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Minneapolis Super Bowl map

Business

Camden start-up looks to hire 100 local students by end of year
01312018_penji_crew

Sixers

Stupid fouls, poor defense highlight bad Sixers loss to Brooklyn Nets
020118-BrettBrown-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.