In this image released on Monday, May 15, 2017, an Icelandair Boeing 757-200 painted with a new livery depicting the Vatnajokull glacier in Iceland is seen in flight over the glacier itself.

May 31, 2017

Inaugural nonstop flight from PHL to Iceland, with Kenney aboard, diverted to Boston

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

With Mayor Jim Kenney on board, an Icelandair flight that was to be the first nonstop service from Philadelphia International Airport to Keflavík International Airport was diverted to Boston late on Tuesday night.

The plane had to make the unscheduled stop after a "mechanical issue" was found, The Associated Press reported. The flight was diverted before 11 p.m. and landed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Massachusetts' capital.

Victor Fiorillo, a reporter for Philadelphia Magazine, is traveling with Kenney and live-tweeted the event.


Icelandair apologized for the inconvenience on Twitter

“Additionally, PHL Airport regrets the inconvenience to all those on board,” Lauren Hitt, Kenney's spokesperson, told Philly.com. “We and Icelandair are committed to doing all we can to ensure future travelers have a smooth travel experience on this new route. This is obviously very out of the ordinary.”

Icelandair announced in October that it would be starting up its nonstop service in May.

Kenney will return to Philadelphia on Saturday. Reykjavik Mayor Dagur Eggertsson visited Philadelphia earlier this week to celebrate the first-ever flight.

Patricia Madej

