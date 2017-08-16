Crime Children
08092017_plastic_bag_grass_iStock PhillyVoice illustration/Credits: PaulPaladin, Just2shutter, iStock.com

.

August 16, 2017

Infant left in plastic bag by Pennsylvania mom released from hospital

Crime Children Pennsylvania New York Mothers Associated Press
By Associated Press

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Authorities say an 8-month-old girl who survived being abandoned in a plastic bag left in an upstate New York yard has been released from a hospital.

Police in Elmira say Wednesday that the baby recently was released from Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Sgt. William Solt says the infant has been placed in foster care.

Official say the child's 17-year-old mother placed the girl in a white garbage bag and left her in bushes in the backyard of a home in Elmira on Aug. 5. The baby wasn't discovered until three days later when neighbors checking out animal-like sounds found her.

Authorities have charged the mother, Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, with attempted murder. She remains in the Chemung County Jail.

Her attorney, John Brennan, says he's not commenting.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

081617DougPederson

Eagles 53-man roster projection after three weeks of training camp

Protests

01-0812316_Rizzo_Carroll.jpg

BLM: 'We're tearing the Rizzo statue down and it's coming down soon'

Police

08152017_OCNJ_Seagull

Conflicting stories in Ocean City police probe of man's fatal attack on seagull

Heart Health

Almonds

Penn State researchers find handful of almonds a day could boost 'good cholesterol'

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.