Movies Box Office
Film Box Office Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard in a scene from "It."

September 10, 2017

'It' floats away with record-breaking $117.2 million weekend

By Lindsey Bahr
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — 'It' is a hit.

The Stephen King adaptation from New Line and Warner Bros. has earned a record-breaking $117.2 million from 4,103 locations according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Not only is "It" now the largest opening for a horror movie ever and the largest September opening of all time, the film more than doubled the earnings of the previous record holders.

"It" also had a modest price tag, costing around $35 million to produce.

The R-rated pic is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Bill Skarsgard as the homicidal clown Pennywise. It's the first of a planned two-part series.

The success of "It" comes after a tumultuous and underperforming summer movie-going season that left the year-to-date box office down nearly 7 percent from last year.

Lindsey Bahr

