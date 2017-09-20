Health News Medical
United Nations General Assembly Ivanka Trump Julie Jacobson/AP

Ivanka Trump listens as British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a session on action to end forced labor, modern slavery and human trafficking during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at U.N. headquarters.

September 20, 2017

Ivanka Trump discusses her postpartum depression

Health News Medical United States Ivanka Trump Postpartum Depression Mothers Associated Press
By Catherine Lucey
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump says she experienced postpartum depression after the births of each of her three children.

Trump, in an interview for "The Dr. Oz Show," called it a "very challenging, emotional time for me."

"I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent, or as an entrepreneur, or as an executive," she added.

Trump said that because she had enjoyed easy pregnancies, "the juxtaposition hit me even harder."

She said she decided to reveal her struggle because postpartum depression was an "incredibly important" issue.

"I consider myself a very hard-charging person," she added. "I am ambitious, I'm passionate, I'm driven, but this is something that affects parents all over the country."

Excerpts from the interview, set to air Thursday, were released Wednesday and shown on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Trump has three children with husband Jared Kushner, also a White House adviser. Arabella is six, Joseph is three and Theodore is one.

Trump has been in New York this week, conducting meetings with foreign officials on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. She has focused on a targeted set of issues, including family leave and workforce development.

.

Catherine Lucey

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

AP_17260755561764.jpg

Brandon Brooks: Obviously, we want to run the ball more

Transportation

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Pennsylvania Turnpike warns of 80-mile detour this weekend

Surveys

03_041417_PhilaSkyline_Carroll.jpg

Survey: Amid Amazon headquarters race, Philly has a ‘reputation problem’ among job seekers

Television

Christie vs Insurer Budget

Chris Christie gets 'awkward' with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski after 'odd attraction' comment

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Escorted Adventure

$1399 -- Thailand 8-Night Escorted Adventure w/Air & Meals

 *
Limited - Iberostar Cozumel

$729 & up -- Iberostar Cozumel Getaway: 4-Nights incl. Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.