In Bucks County, Ivanka Trump says tax plan will help families

RICHBORO, Pa. — Ivanka Trump came to Bucks County on Monday to calling tax reform the top priority of her father's administration and something necessary to address the new realities of the modern American family.

President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who serves as a senior adviser, has focused on promoting a plan to expand the child tax credit. She said Monday at a forum held at the Northampton Township Senior Center in Richboro that the credit could help young people starting families, as well as families trying to balance key needs with their budgets.

She said the Trump administration's priority in tax reform is helping middle-income Americans. She added that tax reform will also keep America competitive as businesses consider where to start or grow.

Ivanka Trump joined U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza for an hour-long town hall moderated by former Republican U.S. Rep. Nan Hayworth of New York.