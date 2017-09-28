Movies Celebrities
Jackie Chan Chris Pizzello/AP

Jackie Chan, a cast member in "The LEGO Ninjago Movie," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre Westwood on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Los Angeles.

September 28, 2017

Jackie Chan is a wise, old 'Ninjago' in new flick

The beloved actor and stuntman, who's been on screen since age 5, voices Master Wu in 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie'

Movies Celebrities Hollywood Animation Film Exclusive New Releases Interviews
By Jerome Maida
PhillyVoice Contributor

Jackie Chan has an action movie career that is close to six decades old. He has starred in some of Hollywood's most memorable films and is, to many, the personification of martial arts. So, what made such a living legend want to sign on to a kid-friendly animated feature like, "The LEGO Ninjago Movie?"

"I wanted to do the movie because I do a lot of action movies – and sometimes, the action movies – kids can't go to see it," Chan told PhillyVoice

"So, that's why, I said to myself, 'How can I get the children to know me too?' That's the only way you can reach some of these kids."

RELATED STORIES: Did hot lesbian scenes chill the box office for 'Atomic Blonde?' | Reel News: Emily Blunt to return as Mary Poppins | Reel News: Ryan Gosling's cosmic new role in 'First Man'

He talked about his previous forays into animation and how he has seen the global reach of that method of storytelling.

"I had a chance to do 'Jackie Chan Adventures' [an animated series starring Chan that ran from 2000 to 2005] and now, wherever I go throughout the world – Germany, Morocco – children point and say, 'Jackie! Jackie!'

"So, I was amazed at the power of a cartoon and children's things," he continued. 

"Even now, people come up to me and say, 'I loved your movies as a kid!' Everyone says that!...I have been making movies for 57 years now and I wanted to make something to be remembered by today's children before I pass away, to still remember. because Master Wu – and film – can never die!"

As far as kids who may be inspired to take up martial arts, Chan has nothing but encouragement.

"You just have to practice," he said. "You don't practice just to knock down somebody, but because martial arts are like exercise. They're good for your brain and good for your health. Good for everything.

"More importantly, when you learn martial arts, you learn to respect everybody – your parents, your teacher and nature – the whole world."

Jerome Maida

Just In

Must Read

Television

6ABC logo

Longtime 6ABC reporter and her cameraman are retiring

Colleges

07-121216_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Drexel pulls Greek life survey after outrage over 'offensive names'

Events

manayunk wall

After cancellation, Manayunk bike race set to return in 2018

Eagles

092517JoeyBosa

Eagles vs. Chargers: Five matchups to watch

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.