Politics Fundraisers
Kushner Fundraiser Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

In this July 24, 2017 photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks to reporters outside the White House after meeting on Capitol Hill behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee. Kushner attended a fundraiser Thursday night for Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who heads the conservative Freedom Caucus.

September 01, 2017

Jared Kushner was the surprise guest at North Carolina fundraiser

Politics Fundraisers United States Republicans Jared Kushner
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, attended a fundraiser for a House Republican who heads the conservative Freedom Caucus.

That's the word from Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina. In a message Friday, Meadows told The Associated Press that Kushner was in North Carolina on Thursday night as a surprise guest for a previously scheduled fundraiser.

Meadows said they were able to talk about family-leave policy and the opioid crisis. Meadows added: "He came in his personal capacity and at his personal expense but everyone was grateful for his willingness to come to NC."

Kushner is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and serves as an adviser to the president.

Politico first reported on Kushner's attendance at the fundraiser.

