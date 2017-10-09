People News
SNL Victims Tribute Will Heath/AP

In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live," Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in New York. Saturday Night Live has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Pettys songs.

October 09, 2017

Jason Aldean returns to Las Vegas a week after mass shooting

United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Country star Jason Aldean has returned to Las Vegas a week after a mass shooting during his performance at a music festival left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada thanked Aldean on Facebook Sunday for visiting with survivors. The hospital says Aldean's visit "helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded."

Aldean's wife, Brittany, posted a picture of herself and Jason on Instagram looking at the Mandalay Bay resort, where shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from his hotel room Oct. 1. She wrote in the caption that seeing the strength of victims helped the couple "try to begin the healing process."

The visit came a day after Aldean performed on "Saturday Night Live" in tribute to the victims.

