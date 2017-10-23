Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks leave Eagles-Redskins game with scary injuries

The Eagles have overcome a lot of injuries this season, but they're going to have to deal with a couple more after losing a pair of starters – one on each side of the ball – in Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins.

Left tackle Jason Peters, who had been playing like his pro-bowl caliber self during his 14th season in the league, went down early in third quarter after a gruesome looking injury to his left knee. With his teammates kneeling around him, Peters' left knee was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

As he was taken to the locker room, fans at the Linc began chanting for Peters.





At 35-years old, it's worth wondering if this is the last time we'll see Peters in an Eagles uniform (should the injury keep him out for the remainder of the season). And based on the severity of the injury, and the way the players responded as he was heading into the locker room, it very well could be.

But he wasn't the only loss the Eagles suffered in this one.

Already without Mychal Kendricks, who was inactive with a hamstring injury, the Eagles were forced to finish the game without starting middle linebacker Jordan Hicks. He was carted to the locker room with a right ankle injury after having it examined by trainers on the sideline and being more or less carried off the field, unable to put any weight on his foot.

Like Peters, Hicks was ruled out for the rest of the game, but no word yet on the severity of his injury. However...

Stay tuned.

UPDATE