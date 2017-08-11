Entertainment Television
TV Jersey Shore Charles Sykes/AP

This Oct. 24, 2012 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast members, from left, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at a panel entitled "Love, Loss, (Gym, Tan) and Laundry: A Farewell to the Jersey Shore" in New York.

August 11, 2017

'Jersey Shore' gang reuniting for an E! special Aug. 20

Entertainment Television New Jersey Jersey Shore Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Gym. Tan. Laundry. Repeat.

The cast of "Jersey Shore" is doing it all again for a special on the E! Network.

"Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore" brings that rambunctious gang back together for the first time in five years to gossip about one another's relationships, past hijinks and the pop-culture hit that has bonded them forever.

Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike The Situation and Sammi Sweetheart are all onboard for a fist-pumping drive down memory lane.

It airs Aug. 20.

