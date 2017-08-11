'Jersey Shore' gang reuniting for an E! special Aug. 20

NEW YORK — Gym. Tan. Laundry. Repeat.

The cast of "Jersey Shore" is doing it all again for a special on the E! Network.

"Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore" brings that rambunctious gang back together for the first time in five years to gossip about one another's relationships, past hijinks and the pop-culture hit that has bonded them forever.

Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike The Situation and Sammi Sweetheart are all onboard for a fist-pumping drive down memory lane.

It airs Aug. 20.