Jersey Shore woman promises $22 million to German zoo

BERLIN — A German zoo says a 93-year-old Jersey Shore widow of a Holocaust survivor is leaving it $22 million in her will.

German-born Elizabeth Reichert, who lives in Stone Harbor, told the local Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper it was her late husband Arnulf's wish to donate the money to the Cologne zoo. He died in 1998.

Reichert and Arnulf were both natives of Cologne, and met during the war while he was in hiding. They moved to Israel after the war and then later to the United States, settling in New Jersey.

The couple had no children and the newspaper reported Friday that Reichert has already started transferring $6,000 per month to the zoo. The entire sum is to be donated upon her death.

"We have never forgotten Cologne," she told the newspaper.

The zoo confirmed the report Friday, but wouldn't provide further details.