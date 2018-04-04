Jimmy Fallon wants you to cook him dinner at your place in Philly

April 04, 2018
Do you think you can cook a fantastic meal for Jimmy Fallon? Yes? Then get out your best recipe. He's coming to Philly to crash your dinner.
The "Tonight Show" host announced Wednesday that he and Tarik Trotter, aka Black Thought from The Roots, will coming to Philadelphia on April 17 to break bread at a special Philadelphia household.
Jimmy is visiting Philadelphia on April 17th with @BlackThought & wants to try a home-cooked meal! If you'd like to host Jimmy & Tarik, send an e-mail to SurpriseDinnerParty@TonightShow.com with a special recipe & why they should visit your home! #SurpriseDinnerParty— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 4, 2018
Rules of the #SurpriseDinnerParty content are pretty simple. All you have to do is send Jimmy a recipe and a persuasive pitch explaining why you would like to host him and Black Thought.
The winner will have the entire dinner party streamed on Facebook Live on April 17.
Don't be afraid to get a little greasy with the meal. Based on Fallon's monologue after Villanova's NCAA championship, he had a fun time ribbing the city's efforts to keep fans from climbing poles. Baby back ribs could be the magic ticket.
To enter the contest, send an email with your recipe and pitch to SurpriseDinnerParty@TonightShow.com.