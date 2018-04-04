April 04, 2018

Jimmy Fallon wants you to cook him dinner at your place in Philly

Submit your best recipe for a chance to eat with 'Tonight Show' host and Roots emcee

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Dinner
Jimmy Fallon Golden Globes Paul Drinkwater/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jimmy Fallon hosts the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton on Jan 8, 2017.

Do you think you can cook a fantastic meal for Jimmy Fallon? Yes? Then get out your best recipe. He's coming to Philly to crash your dinner.

The "Tonight Show" host announced Wednesday that he and Tarik Trotter, aka Black Thought from The Roots, will coming to Philadelphia on April 17 to break bread at a special Philadelphia household.

Rules of the #SurpriseDinnerParty content are pretty simple. All you have to do is send Jimmy a recipe and a persuasive pitch explaining why you would like to host him and Black Thought.

RELATED ARTICLE: Don't freak out but Michael B. Jordan is training at this local gym

The winner will have the entire dinner party streamed on Facebook Live on April 17.

Don't be afraid to get a little greasy with the meal. Based on Fallon's monologue after Villanova's NCAA championship, he had a fun time ribbing the city's efforts to keep fans from climbing poles. Baby back ribs could be the magic ticket. 

To enter the contest, send an email with your recipe and pitch to SurpriseDinnerParty@TonightShow.com. 

