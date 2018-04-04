Jimmy Fallon wants you to cook him dinner at your place in Philly

Do you think you can cook a fantastic meal for Jimmy Fallon? Yes? Then get out your best recipe. He's coming to Philly to crash your dinner.

The "Tonight Show" host announced Wednesday that he and Tarik Trotter, aka Black Thought from The Roots, will coming to Philadelphia on April 17 to break bread at a special Philadelphia household.

Rules of the #SurpriseDinnerParty content are pretty simple. All you have to do is send Jimmy a recipe and a persuasive pitch explaining why you would like to host him and Black Thought.