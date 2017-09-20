Politics Television
In this March 8, 2015, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the 32nd Annual Paleyfest : "Scandal" held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kimmel said on Sept. 19, 2017, that Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy lied right to my face by going back on his word to ensure any health care overhaul passes a test the Republican lawmaker named for the late night host.

September 20, 2017

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel says senator 'lied right to my face' on health care

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel says U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy "lied right to my face" by going back on his word to ensure any health care overhaul passes a test named for him.

Kimmel says a health care bill co-sponsored by the Louisiana Republican fails the "Jimmy Kimmel test," a phrase coined by Cassidy.

The late-night host announced in May that his baby son had surgery for a birth defect and argued that all American families should be able to get life-saving medical care. 

Cassidy told the host on his show that allowing insurers to cap the amount spent on an individual's health care was unnecessary.

Kimmel said during his Tuesday monologue Cassidy's most-recent proposal would leave the question of caps up to states.

Cassidy's spokesman didn't immediately return a request for comment Wednesday from The Associated Press.

