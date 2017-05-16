Oscars Jimmy Kimmel
Oscars-Host Chris Pizzello/AP

Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017.

May 16, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel set to return as host for 90th Oscars

The Academy Awards will be held on March 4, 2018 in Los Angeles

Oscars Jimmy Kimmel
By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Despite his jokes that he'll never get asked back, Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars once more. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday said Kimmel will return for the 90th Oscars with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, the team behind this year's ceremony.

Ratings for the 89th Oscars this past February were the lowest since 2008 with 32.9 million viewers tuning in, even with the drama of the envelope gaffe in which Faye Dunaway, reading an incorrect card, announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner. The snafu was corrected on stage and "Moonlight" was given the award.

The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018 in Los Angeles and broadcast live on ABC.

Kimmel recently garnered attention for comments he made on his late night show that all Americans deserve the same level of health care given his infant son, who was born with a heart defect that required surgery to repair. He has criticized GOP lawmakers for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and mocked critics who called him elitist for his health care comments.

