Jimmy Kimmel takes on hilarious Mike Pence 'not running in 2020' campaign ad

Will he or won't he?

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" took a stab at what it might look like if Vice President Mike Pence tried running for president himself in 2020 – kind of.

Kimmel's hilarious campaign ad spoof comes after Pence vehemently denied a New York Times story published over the weekend that said he might be running a shadow campaign in preparation for the years ahead.

"In most cases, the shadow candidates and their operatives have signaled that they are preparing only in case Mr. Trump is not available in 2020," The New York Times report read. "Most significant, multiple advisers to Mr. Pence have already intimated to party donors that he would plan to run if Mr. Trump did not."

Pence was quick to respond and emphasized that the report was "laughable and absurd" in a statement.

"Today's article in The New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team," Pence said.

Kimmel took it upon himself to debut Pence's first piece of campaign material.

"Mike Pence is a dedicated public servant with the vision and passion it takes to lead this country," said a voice-over while B-roll of Pence flashed on the screen. "Not that he wants to."



Watch the full video below:



