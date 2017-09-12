People News
Film-JJ Abrams Christopher Smith/AP

In this March 2, 2017 file photo, director-producer J.J. Abrams poses for a portrait to promote "The Play That Goes Wrong" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York. Abrams is returning to Star Wars, and will replace Colin Trevorrow as writer and director of Episode IX. Disney announced Abrams return on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

September 12, 2017

J.J. Abrams to write and direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

People News United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — J.J. Abrams is returning to "Star Wars," and will replace Colin Trevorrow as writer and director of "Episode IX."

Disney announced Abrams return on Tuesday. After several high-profile exits by previous "Star Wars" directors, Lucasfilm is turning to the filmmaker who helped resurrect the franchise in the first place. Abrams will co-write the film with screenwriter Chris Terrio, who won an Oscar for adapting "Argo."

As the director of "The Force Awakens," Abrams rebooted "Star Wars" to largely glowing reviews from fans and more than $2 billion in box office. Abrams had said that would be his only film for the franchise, but he's now been pulled back in.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said that Abrams "delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for" on "The Force Awakens" and added "I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy."

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is expected to hit theaters in May of 2019.

