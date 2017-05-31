Politics Fundraising
Harvard Biden Matt Rourke/AP

In this April 19, 2017, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden attends the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

May 31, 2017

Joe Biden launching fundraising PAC amid 2020 speculation

Politics Fundraising United States Joe Biden President Biden Associated Press
By Josh Lederman
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a political action committee amid speculation that he may run for president in 2020.

Biden plans to announce Thursday that he's forming the "American Possibilities" PAC. The committee will allow him to raise money for candidates and maintain relationships with longtime donors.

In an email to supporters and a Medium post, Biden plans to say that "the negativity, the pettiness, the small-mindedness of our politics drives me crazy." Biden isn't mentioning President Donald Trump by name but says that kind of politics is "not who we are."

The 74-year-old Biden has said he probably won't run for president in 2020 but hasn't totally ruled it out. He strongly considered running in 2016.

Biden's former White House aide Greg Schultz will run the PAC.

Josh Lederman

Just In

Must Read

Maps

053017_Mapspelling

Map: Words people in each state can't spell for their lives

Eagles

053117MychalKendricks

June 1 (tomorrow) is an interesting date for the Eagles, in terms of trading players

Social Media

Brisket Philly Sandwich

What's a 'Brisket Philly Sandwich,' anyway?

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.