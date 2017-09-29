Joe Biden sends Julia Louis-Dreyfus heartfelt message after she reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a heartfelt message for fellow "veep" Julia Louis-Dreyfus following her recent announcement that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"We Veeps stick together," Biden wrote on Twitter Thursday. "Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia."

"Yes we do," Louis-Dreyfus quickly replied back on social media. "Love back to all of you."





Biden's message included a screengrab of a spoof the two did for the 2014 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive Emmy as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Vice President Selina Meyer on HBO's show, "Veep," earlier this month.

Louis-Dreyfus revealed her diagnosis on social media earlier Thursday, when she also made a call for universal health care.

She wrote:

"One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

The award-winning actress received kind words from many fans and famous names aside from Biden, including actresses Christina Applegate and Rita Wilson, both of whom have previously been diagnosed with the disease.

Biden's son Beau, a University of Pennsylvania graduate and former attorney general of Delaware, died of brain cancer in 2015.

Biden, who was named the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania earlier this year, is set to visit Philadelphia on Nov. 15 as part of his tour for his soon-to-be-published book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

The book was inspired by a conversation between Biden and his son months before his death.

Watch Biden and Louis-Dreyfus in the 2014 clip below:







