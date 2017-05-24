People Joe Biden
Harvard Biden Matt Rourke/AP

In this April 19, 2017, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden attends the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Biden is slated to deliver the Class Day address at Harvard University on Wednesday, May 24.

May 24, 2017

Joe Biden to give Class Day address at Harvard

People Joe Biden United States Universities Education Colleges Harvard University Associated Press
By Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to deliver the Class Day address at Harvard University.

Graduating seniors are expected to hear from Biden at a ceremony starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Democrat served six terms as a U.S. senator for Delaware before becoming vice president under Barack Obama in 2009.

He left office this year and is leading policy institutes at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Delaware.

Biden previously said he was honored to be invited to Harvard, calling today's students the "most engaged, the most tolerant and the best educated" in America's history.

Harvard seniors have been inviting speakers for Class Day since 1968.

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to give the university's commencement address on Thursday.

Just In

Must Read

Travel

Wildwood Crest Beach

Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

Sixers

052317_SmithJr_AP

How the latest NBA Draft and free agency news and rumors affect the Sixers

Television

Jim Gardner Cecily Tynan earring

WATCH: 6ABC's Jim Gardner halts Cecily Tynan's forecast to help her look for missing earring

Politics

Hillary accepts nomination

Hacked Philly 2016 DNC Host Committee email account sends malware to journalists

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.