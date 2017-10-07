People Joe Biden
Joe Biden Susan Walsh/AP

In this file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden listens during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

October 07, 2017

Joe Biden to visit Bucks County next week

People Joe Biden Bucks County Warminster Health Beau Biden
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to make an appearance in Bucks County next week while representing the Beau Biden Foundation.

Biden will be announcing a partnership between the foundation and Doylestown Health at Ann's Choice Retirement Community in Warminster on Tuesday at 1 p.m., the Bucks County Courier Times first reported and Ron Watson, a spokesperson with Doylestown Health confirmed Saturday.

Doylestown Health professionals will get training in the foundation's Darkness to Light's Steward of Children Prevention program, the paper reported. Darkness to Light is a nonprofit that hopes to equip adults with the tools to prevent child sexual abuse. 

The event is open to the public but reservations are required. There is a two ticket limit per person. Requests can be sent to events@beaubidenfoundation.org.

Biden, who was named the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania earlier this year, will return to the area on Nov. 15 as part of his tour for his upcoming book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

