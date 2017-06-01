Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for NBA Mean Tweets

For the third year in a row, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers as the NBA Finals tip off tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.

You might want to tune in to ABC an hour early for what promises to be a Philly-stacked episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Kevin Hart, who's about to release his memoir "I Can't Make This Up," will be Kimmel's guest for the 10th installment of his annual "Game Night" special, which airs at 8 p.m. every night the NBA Finals take over the station's regular programming.

Sixers star and social media riot Joel Embiid will also be on hand to assist Kimmel with the classic NBA Mean Tweets segment, according to Sixers VP of Communications Dave Sholler.

If you caught the NBA Draft Lottery, you already know Embiid's facial expressions alone are must-see TV. It's hard to imagine he would do anything less than make us all smile in a spot like this.



