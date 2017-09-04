John Legend responds to report that he's looking for 'out of shape' Trump supporters for music video

A call for "out of shape" actors to play supporters of President Donald Trump in an upcoming John Legend music video didn't come from the Grammy-award winning singer, he said Monday morning.

Legend, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, took to Twitter to deny to a report from TMZ that claims that he is looking for eight white men and women between the ages of 30-65 who are "preferably out of shape" to play "Trump supporters" while at "a make belief rally."

The musician said that the call posted to Casting Networks, Inc. in Los Angeles didn't come from him or his team. He also called the president "awful."

"I still think Trump is awful and whoever voted for him did a disservice to the country," he wrote. "But I didn't issue this casting call."

Legend, who has voiced his dissatisfaction for Trump in the past, confirmed that he is shooting a video Monday and added that "both sides of the political spectrum have their share of Americans of all shapes and sizes."













TMZ included screenshots of the call published Thursday and Friday that also looked to cast "male protesters, preferably young and blonde" between the ages of 18-35 with "preferably very short hair or short on sides, long on top."



The video, to be shot Friday, additionally called for actors to play Black Lives Matter protesters and "two females," one white and one Hispanic, for a kissing scene.

The post included a photo of Trump supporters as a reference, according to TMZ.

It's not clear what song will be used for the video. Legend's "Darkness and Light" album was released in December.

Legend waded his way into Philadelphia politics back in May, endorsing Larry Krasner as his Democratic pick for district attorney.