April 02, 2018

John Oliver takes on the Sinclair 'false news' promo that's invading local newsrooms

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Media John Oliver
john oliver hbo sinclair consumer/YouTube

John Oliver talks Sinclair Broadcast Group on "Last Week Tonight."

John Oliver’s latest episode of “Last Week Tonight” gave the host ample opportunity to address those viral videos of news anchors across the country reciting a promo script warning against “false news,” as mandated by telecom giant Sinclair Broadcast Group.

In case you missed it, Sinclair owns about 200 news stations across the country, including four in Pennsylvania – WOLF (FOX56) in Wilkes-Barre; WHP (CBS21) in Harrisburg; and WJAC (NBC6) in Johnstown. Lately, the owners of the conservative-leaning broadcast media group has been forcing all of its newsrooms to read the same script on air, chiding other media for perpetuating fake news.

During Sunday’s episode, Oliver spent about four minutes skewering Sinclair’s blatant right-wing agenda, highlighting other “must-run” stories the company's stations have broadcast – Sinclair previously was best know for a politically and racially charged directive that each of its newsrooms create "Terrorism Alert Desks" to produce daily reports on alleged terrorist-related news.

“But recently, Sinclair took their game to a new level,” Oliver said. “A few weeks back, a script leaked with a statement they wanted local anchors to deliver, warning that national media outlets were publishing fake stories, which was echoing one of Trump’s favorite talking points – or more commonly, screaming points.”

He goes on to introduce a medley of anchors reading the promo, saying, “That statement is creepy enough, but when you see how many local stations were forced to read it, and you see it together … you begin to realize the true effect of Sinclair’s reach and power.”


This is not Oliver’s first time calling out the telecommunications giant. Last year, Oliver dedicated nearly 20 minutes to Sinclair and its political infiltration in what’s meant to be unbiased, unpartisan local news.

Sinclair is currently seeking to acquire Tribune Media in a reported $4 billion deal. If successful, that means 42 additional stations will be housed under the Sinclair conglomerate, which will comprise about 72 percent of local news networks, including PHL17.


051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media John Oliver Philadelphia HBO Politics Last Week Tonight

Just In

Must Read

Schools

Amid backlash, Abington decides not to rename school for Stephen Schwarzman
03272018_Stephen_Schwarzman_wiki

Eagles

Mailbag: What is Mychal Kendricks' trade value?
033118MychalKendricks

Restaurants

Kevin Sbraga’s Fat Ham is coming back to Philly, sort of
fat ham chicken

Cancer

Can Starbucks cause cancer? Judge rules coffee should come with a warning
Stock_Carroll - Starbucks Coffee

Sixers

Sixers thrive without Joel Embiid in blowout win over Atlanta Hawks
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Opinion

Former WIP host publicly fantasizes about 'beat(ing) the hell' out of Parkland survivor
David Hogg

Escapes

Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.