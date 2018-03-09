Here's how to get tickets to see Jon Dorenbos perform magic at the shore

Jon Dorenbos, former Eagles long snapper turned "America's Got Talent" sensation, will perform at the Ocean City Music Pier in the New Jersey shore town this May.

In addition to performing magic tricks, he will share inspirational stories from his life. Most recently, Dorenbos survived a health scare the required him to have open-heart surgery in Philadelphia.

The performance will take place Saturday, May 12. Tickets, which start at $30, will go sale Thursday, March 15.

They can be purchased online, by calling (609) 399-6111, or in person at the the City Hall Welcome Center and the Roy Gillian Welcome Center in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Last spring, Dorenbos performed a sold-out show in Ocean City, with tickets selling out in just a few days.

Saturday, May 12

$30-$45 per person

Ocean City Music Pier

