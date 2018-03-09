March 09, 2018

Here's how to get tickets to see Jon Dorenbos perform magic at the shore

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Magic
Jon Dorenbos to return to Ocean City Benny Sieu/USA TODAY SPORTS

Aug 10, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jon Dorenbos (46) watches the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Jon Dorenbos, former Eagles long snapper turned "America's Got Talent" sensation, will perform at the Ocean City Music Pier in the New Jersey shore town this May.

In addition to performing magic tricks, he will share inspirational stories from his lifeMost recently, Dorenbos survived a health scare the required him to have open-heart surgery in Philadelphia.

RELATED: Ocean City Music Pier announces acts for 2018 Summer Music Series | Chris Long has side gig as drone cinematographer for minor league baseball team

The performance will take place Saturday, May 12. Tickets, which start at $30, will go sale Thursday, March 15. 

They can be purchased online, by calling (609) 399-6111, or in person at the the City Hall Welcome Center and the Roy Gillian Welcome Center in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Last spring, Dorenbos performed a sold-out show in Ocean City, with tickets selling out in just a few days.

Jon Dorenbos

Saturday, May 12
$30-$45 per person
Ocean City Music Pier

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Magic Ocean City Jon Dorenbos New Jersey Eagles

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Michael Bennett's reaction to being traded to Eagles: 'Free Meek Mill'
Michael Bennett USA TODAY

Television

Philly TV news snow coverage roundup: 'I think the gentleman was taking a potty'
FOX29 Lauren Dawn Snowball

Criminal Justice

They performed community service with the judge who sentenced them
Judge Scott DiClaudio

Television

Kelly Ripa rips into 'Bachelor' Arie: 'What's wrong with you?'
Arie Kelly Ripa Bachelor

Holidays

15+ ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2018
Stock_Carroll - The Irish Pub

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
030818NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.