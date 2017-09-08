Eagles NFL
090817JonDorenbos Michael Perez/AP

Jon Dorenbos will need open heart surgery, per the Saints.

September 08, 2017

Jon Dorenbos will need 'open heart surgery'; Saints will look to rescind trade with Eagles

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jon Dorenbos
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced that recently acquired long snapper Jon Dorenbos will need "open heart surgery," due to an aortic aneurysm.

Here's audio of Payton making the announcement:

Dorenbos was an Eagles fan favorite over his 11 years with the team but was traded to the Saints for a seventh-round pick in 2019 after he was beaten out in training camp by backup Rick Lovato. It turns out that may have been extremely fortunate for Dorenbos, whose condition might have worsened had he remained with the Eagles, undiagnosed.

The Saints believe this was a pre-existing condition, so they intend on getting their 2019 seventh-round pick back from the Eagles.

We'll have more if there are any updates.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

