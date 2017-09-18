Jose update: Wind and rain, especially at the shore, beginning Tuesday

September 18, 2017
A tropical storm watch is in effect for coastal New Jersey from Cape May to Monmouth counties.
Hurricane Jose is a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 miles per hour and is expected to remain out to sea until it makes its way to Cape Cod. Peak winds at the Jersey Shore are expected to be 25 to 35 miles an hour with gusts of up to 45 mph beginning Tuesday.
Winds will be less inland.
The region from the shore to Philadelphia also will get rain, but the amount is forecast at less than an inch along the coast and lesser amounts inland on Tuesday.
Some rain and lighter winds are possible into Wednesday.
Details from the National Weather Service are here.