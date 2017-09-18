Weather Tropical Storm
Jose is a mild Category 1 hurricane. Because it is expected to pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast, the storm's impact will be limited with winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts of up to 45 miles per hour along the coast on Tuesday. Milder winds will prevail inland. The region will also get rain, but not a huge amount, perhaps an inch.

September 18, 2017

Jose update: Wind and rain, especially at the shore, beginning Tuesday

Strongest gust expected is 45 m.p.h. at shore, along with rain

By Kevin C. Shelly
A tropical storm watch is in effect for coastal New Jersey from Cape May to Monmouth counties.

Hurricane Jose is a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 miles per hour and is expected to remain out to sea until it makes its way to Cape Cod. Peak winds at the Jersey Shore are expected to be 25 to 35 miles an hour with gusts of up to 45 mph beginning Tuesday.

Winds will be less inland.

NonePROVIDED//NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

A tropical storm warning is up for New Jersey's coastal counties.


The region from the shore to Philadelphia also will get rain, but the amount is forecast at less than an inch along the coast and lesser amounts inland on Tuesday.

Some rain and lighter winds are possible into Wednesday.

Details from the National Weather Service are here.

Kevin C. Shelly

