Judge confines Cosby to his Elkins Park home, orders GPS device

Bill Cosby is on house arrest until his sentencing on sexual assault charges.

The comedian will be confined to his Cheltenham Township mansion and must wear a GPS monitoring device, according to a bail order issued late Friday afternoon by Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill, who presided over Cosby's retrial.

The order says Cosby can only travel from Montgomery County to Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties to get medical care and meet with lawyers – with prior permission from his bail officer.

A jury convicted Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault relating to a 2004 incident at the Elkins Park home. His first trial on the charges ended in a mistrial.

Friday’s order was issued to “clarify” the bail restrictions, the judge said. The order says Cosby's passport will remain in the custody of the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

The judge also ordered Cosby to undergo a "sexually violent predator assessment" by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

Sentencing would be in about 75 days, the judge said.

Cosby, who remains free on $1 million bail, says he is innocent.