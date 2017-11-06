Meek Mill sentenced to two to four years in prison

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia judge has sentenced rapper Meek Mill to two to four years in state prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

When sentencing the 30-year-old musician Monday, Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley cited a failed drug test and a failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel.

The sentence came as a surprise after prosecutors recommended Mill not be imprisoned for the probation violations, noting he's been off drugs since January and has complied with most requirements of probation.

But Brinkley says she's been trying to help Mill for about a decade and that he just does whatever he wants.

Mill's lawyer has vowed to appeal.