Immigration Sanctuary Cities
Trump Taxes Alex Brandon/AP

In this Oct. 11, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform during an event at the Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa.

October 13, 2017

Judge refuses to lift freeze on Trump administration policy

Immigration Sanctuary Cities United States Associated Press
By Michael Tarm
Associated Press

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago on Friday denied a request by the U.S. Department of Justice to lift a national freeze on a Trump administration policy that would withhold public safety grants to so-called sanctuary cities that don't agree to tougher enforcement of U.S. immigration law.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber's ruling comes a month after he imposed a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from tying the grants to two new conditions, including that cities give immigration agents easy access to local jails.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions argued it was wrong to apply an order nationally in a case brought by Chicago and that it should only apply to that city. Even before Friday's ruling, the Justice Department already took its objections to the injunction to the Chicago-based U.S. 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Leinenweber agreed in his written ruling that such a sweeping freeze was an "extraordinary remedy" that a U.S. district judge shouldn't resort to lightly. But he said the legal issues in the Chicago case impact cities and counties nationwide and so a nationwide injunction is called for.

"An injunction (that only applied to Chicago) would leave the Attorney General free to continue enforcing the likely invalid conditions against (those applying for the public safety grants)," he wrote. "This state of affairs flies in the face of the rule of law and the role of the courts to ensure the rule of law is enforced."

He added that courts have long recognized an interest in ensuring federal courts interpret federal law uniformly.

"The rule of law is undermined where a court holds that the Attorney General is likely engaging in legally unauthorized conduct, but nevertheless allows that conduct in other jurisdictions across the country," Leinenweber wrote.

The Justice Department on Thursday said it was giving four cities — Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and New Orleans — a "last chance" to show they're not thwarting enforcement of U.S. immigration law before possibly losing grants that help pay for police cars and public safety equipment.

It added that the four cities have until Oct. 27 to show they are complying with other, long-standing federal law, including a nearly 20-year-old statute that says cities can't hinder information sharing with immigration agents.

It was unclear how that threat might be affected by the ongoing legal battle in federal court.

Michael Tarm

Just In

Must Read

Tattoos

Tattoos

Here's how you can get a $31 tattoo on Friday the 13th

Wine

wine

Your best wine buys for $60, Halloween edition

Eagles

101117_Hicks-Panthers_AP

Eagles vs. Panthers: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info

Sleep

nightmare bunny

The likely reason you get nightmares – and tips to try preventing them

Escapes

Limited - Iberostar Jamaica

$909 & up -- Jr. Suite: Iberostar Jamaica Escape incl. Air

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.