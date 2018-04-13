April 13, 2018

Julius Erving says this year's Sixers 'can go all the way'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Playoffs
Julius Erving - USA TODAY Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Julius Erving looks on during a BIG3 league game against Ball Hogs at Spectrum Center.

The last time basketball fans in Philadelphia were able to celebrate an NBA title, it was Julius Erving and the 1983 Sixers taking down the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thirty-five years later, Dr. J has a statue in Camden and a lot of confidence in the talented young Sixers team led by Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick. 

While many have suggested the Sixers are capable of a deep playoff run, few have had the guts to declare this team — considered by most to be ahead of schedule — a championship contender. There's Charles Barkley, sure, but considering the rest of his NBA predictions this year, that's a dubious endorsement.

Dr. J was approached by TMZ on Friday and asked for his assessment of the Sixers' chances. He believes in them here and now as they prepare to start the playoffs at home Saturday night against the Miami Heat.

"Based on how they're playing now, they can go all the way," Erving said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Playoffs Philadelphia 76ers Julius Erving Sixers Philadelphia 76ers Basketball

Just In

Must Read

Witchcraft

Are witches and their descendants offended when politicians use the term 'witch hunt'?
Witches

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
041218DerriusGuice

Food & Drink

Here's your chance to watch the sunset from Bok before rooftop officially opens
Bok Bar view

Recreation

This is when you can start ziplining in Fairmount Park
071717_Treetopquest

Sixers

The 2017-18 NBA awards ballot, with analysis on races involving Sixers players and coach
041218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Business

Here's where the next Wawa stores will open in Philadelphia
South Street new wawa

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.