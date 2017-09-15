Courts Restaurants
September 15, 2017

Jurors weigh case of Jersey Shore man burned by caustic beer

By PhillyVoice Staff

A New Jersey jury is deliberating in the case of a man who claims a restaurant served him beer tainted by a caustic cleaning agent.

Richard Washart of Seaville is suing McCormick & Schmick's at the Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, according to the Associated Press. Harrah's is not a defendant in the case.

Washart alleges he took a mouthful of beer and immediately felt burning pain, the AP reported. He eventually began vomiting blood and went to a hospital, where he was treated for six days.

The restaurant blames the Kramer Beverage Co., of Hammonton, New Jersey, the company it uses to clean its beer lines. Kramer denied being at the restaurant Nov. 6, 2012, when the incident took place.

The jury got the case Thursday and will resume deliberations Friday.

Read the full story by the Associated Press.

PhillyVoice Staff

