September 28, 2017

Jury selection begins for New York bombing suspect

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a New Jersey man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan that injured 30 people.

Federal Judge Richard Berman told prospective jurors in New York City Wednesday that the trial of Ahmad Khan Rahimi would last about two weeks. Opening statements are likely Monday.

Rahimi was arrested after a shootout with police two days after the Sept. 17, 2016, bomb went off in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. Berman already has ruled that he will let jurors learn that a pipe bomb detonated near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and a bomb was left in an Elizabeth, New Jersey, trash can the same day.

A second Manhattan bomb did not explode. Berman reminded prospective jurors that Rahimi has pleaded not guilty.

