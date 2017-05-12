Just in time for June weddings: A new venue in Camden County park

Camden County residents will soon have a new place to get married.

Beginning June 1, they can wed at the Regan Building on Camden County’s Lakeland Campus in the Environmental Park or in the neighboring gazebo, with a ceremony in either location conducted by Michelle Gentek-Mayer, the county surrogate.

“Whereever you choose to get married, I look forward to helping you make your special day one that you will always remember,” Gentek-Mayer said in a release.

As surrogate, she oversees wills, guardianships, adoptions – and marriages.

The new county-owned location is at 508 Lakeland Road in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township and has abundant free parking.

Matrimonial ceremonies continue at the Surrogate’s Court at 600 Market St. in Camden, as well.

To schedule a ceremony, call (856) 225-7282.