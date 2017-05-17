Supreme Court Graduations
Supreme Court Alito Graduation Cliff Owen/AP

FILE -In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito speaks at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington. Alito is giving the graduation address at a historic Roman Catholic seminary near Philadelphia. Alito will also be awarded an honorary degree during Wednesday's ceremony, May 17, 2017, at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary near Wynnewood. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

May 17, 2017

Justice Alito to give graduation address at Philly-area seminary

Supreme Court Graduations Wynnewood Catholic Church Samuel Alito Philadelphia Associated Press
By Associated Press

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is giving the graduation address at a historic Roman Catholic seminary near Philadelphia.

Alito will also be awarded an honorary degree during Wednesday's ceremony at the Saint Charles Borromeo (bor-oh-MAY'-oh) Seminary near Wynnewood.

The seminary has similarly honored Mother Teresa, Pennsylvania Chief Justice Robert N.C. Nix and others.

Seminarians will receive their degrees at the ceremony, as will clergy and lay students who are enrolled in the seminary's college and graduate degree programs.

The seminary was founded in 1832 and is the primary institution for those studying to be priests in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Pope Francis stayed at Saint Charles Borromeo during his Philadelphia trip in 2015. St. John Paul II visited in 1979, while he was pope.

